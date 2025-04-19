4.19.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

April 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Allie Thornton becomes the first USL Super League player to 10 goals and Kiara Locklear netted her fourth of the season as Dallas Trinity FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC split points in a 1-1 draw.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.