4.19.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
April 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Allie Thornton becomes the first USL Super League player to 10 goals and Kiara Locklear netted her fourth of the season as Dallas Trinity FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC split points in a 1-1 draw.
