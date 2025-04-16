4.16.2025: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Spokane Zephyr extend its unbeaten streak to six matches after an opening goal from Sydney Cummings and a brace from Emina Ekic. The visitor's 3-0 victory was Spokane's fourth consecutive shutout and Hisey's eighth of the season.
