4.16.2025: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)







Spokane Zephyr extend its unbeaten streak to six matches after an opening goal from Sydney Cummings and a brace from Emina Ekic. The visitor's 3-0 victory was Spokane's fourth consecutive shutout and Hisey's eighth of the season.

