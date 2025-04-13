4.13.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ronaldo Damus scored a pair of goals before Dawson McCartney added a late insurance marker as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Protective Stadium, earning Legion its first win of the 2025 campaign.
