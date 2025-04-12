4.12.2025: FC Naples vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples becomes second club in league history to begin inaugural USL League One season with eight consecutive unbeaten matches across all competitions, as Karen Henderlong bags fourth match-winning goal of season in 2-1 victory against Richmond Kickers at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
