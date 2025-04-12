4.12.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC scored four second half goals to win 5-0 against Brooklyn FC for the Ascent's fourth consecutive win and clean sheet to stay atop the league standings.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Carolina Ascent Scores Five, Shuts out Brooklyn FC - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Carolina Ascent Scores Five, Shuts out Brooklyn FC
- Carolina Ascent Win Third Straight, Defeat DC Power 1-0
- Corbin Named Player of the Month; Harding, Aguilera Earn Team of the Month Honors
- Carolina Ascent Defeat Dallas Trinity FC 3-0, Move into First Place
- Carolina Ascent Pour in Goals, Win 4-0 over Lexington SC