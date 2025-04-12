Sports stats



USLSL Carolina Ascent FC

4.12.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC scored four second half goals to win 5-0 against Brooklyn FC for the Ascent's fourth consecutive win and clean sheet to stay atop the league standings.

