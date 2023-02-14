3rd Spring Wing Fest Returns to SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets, will be the location for the 3rd Annual Spring Wing Fest on Saturday, March 18th from 1pm-5pm. The Spring Wing Fest will once again feature Food Trucks in the outfield of SRP Park presented by HD98.3 & KICKS 99.

"We're excited to partner with Beasley Media Group to host what is quickly becoming one of our most popular festivals at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite you to grab your friends, family and co-workers and come check out this event that features great music, delicious food and fun for all!"

Guests can enjoy the best Food Trucks in the Southeast as they battle it out to see who will be named the Augusta Wing-Off Champ and win $1,000. The Spring Wing Fest combines live music, great wings, craft beer, and food trucks for a clucking good time. Enjoy a cornhole tournament and the views from the field of SRP Park.

Tickets are on sale now online only , NO PHONE ORDERS. Guests can purchase tickets for $10 + taxes & fees, and kids 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Tickets provide entry into Festival. Delicious Fare, Wings and Beverages will be available for additional cost.

Parking for Spring Wing Fest will be $5 at the Stadium Deck across from SRP Park. Parking can be purchased online while getting your ticket(s) to Spring Wing Fest at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Spring Wing Fest Lineup:

Saturday, March 18th, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Cost:

Tickets: $10 +taxes & fees

Kids 10 and under are FREE with a ticket adult

Stadium Deck Parking: $5

Click Here: https://bit.ly/Wing_Fest_Tix

For those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Kent Murphy.

The GreenJackets 2023 Game Schedule is out and available online at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. The full promotional schedule: including giveaways and theme programs will be released by the GreenJackets in the future.

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #1 in the Carolina League in attendance (out of 30) and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,096 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park College Baseball Showcase featuring Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Baseball, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets tickets, promotions calendar updates follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

