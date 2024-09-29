#35 Val-D'Or Foreurs 1 Drummondville Voltigeurs 7 - 29 09 2024
September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Val-d'Or Foreurs YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Val-d'Or Foreurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024
- Game Preview: Charlottetown Islanders vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titans - Charlottetown Islanders
- Islanders Fall 6-2 to Sea Dogs - Charlottetown Islanders
- Eagles Earn First Point of Season in Shootout Loss to Sea Dogs - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Online 50/50 Informative - Cape Breton Eagles
- Wildcats Perfect in Season Opener - Moncton Wildcats
- Eagles Wrap up Home Opening Weekend with Visit from Sea Dogs - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Fall on Season Opening Night in Bathurst - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.