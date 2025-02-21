30 Years of Bangers, Icons, and Soccer Heritage
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Welcome to the start of the new MLS season - the 30th in league history.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Open MLS 2025 Season at Home against the New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Kicks off MLS Campaign on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Trio Absent for Season Opener - New York City FC
- Earthquakes Sign Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Francesco Montali to First Team - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Announce Updates to Technical Staff for 2025 Season - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC Announces Technical Staff Additions Ahead of the 2025 Season - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquires a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal - D.C. United
- CF Montréal Acquires $250,000 in General Allocation Money from D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Damian Las to Contract Extension - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout at Dignity Health Sports Park for 2025 Home Opener - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC vs Colorado Rapids Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off 20th MLS Season Hosting Texas Derby Versus FC Dallas - Houston Dynamo FC
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Begin 2025 MLS Campaign against New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Announces Official English and Spanish Radio Broadcast Partners - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off MLS Season #21 Saturday Night at 8:30pm MT at San Jose Earthquakes - Real Salt Lake
- Step on the Gas: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Nico Cavallo to First Team Contract - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Midfielder Markus Cimermancic - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires $275,000 in General Allocation Money - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Acquire $200,000 in 2025 GAM from FC Dallas in Exchange for 2026 International Roster Slot - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires International Roster Slot Via Trade with the LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Signs Former CF Montréal Midfielder Rida Zouhir - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Orlando City SC - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Former U.S. International Midfielder Alfredo Morales - St. Louis City SC
- Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2025 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF Partner to Support Children's Education Across Latin America and the Caribbean - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Roster Ahead of Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Max Murray to First Team Contract - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Announces 2025 Roster Composition - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Open 2025 MLS Season on Saturday at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders: February 22 at 10:30PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Keys to the Match: Season Opener - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club and KIA America Announce Partnership Agreement - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Signs Midfielder Gavin Turner as a Homegrown Player - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Signs 2024 First Round Draft Pick Wyatt Meyer - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires $1,000,000 in GAM from the Philadelphia Union for Indiana Vassilev - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC - Philadelphia Union
- Contract Extension for Samuel Piette - Club de Foot Montreal
- Gauld scores as leg 2 heads to BC Place next Thursday, February 27 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.