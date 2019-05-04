"30 Days of Hockey Giveaways" Starts May 15 for Season Ticket Holders

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - In an effort to reward those who've committed to the 2019-2020 Marksmen Season long before the puck drops on it, the Fayetteville Marksmen professional hockey team announces today our prizes to be awarded during our "30 Days of Hockey".

Starting on May 15 and running until June 13, we'll pick a Season Ticket Holder every single day to win an awesome Marksmen-themed prize, whether it be from one of our wonderful partners or directly related to our team. New Season Ticket Holders will have the chance to enter the same day that they buy theirs and become part of the 28-game Marksmen family.

Before we get into the prizes, we'll remind you of the benefits and affordability of becoming a Marksmen Season Ticket Holder.

When you're ready to join the family, click HERE TO BUY, or give the Marksmen Office a call at (910) 321-0123.

Without further ado, we now present our inaugural 30 DAYS OF HOCKEY prizes for each day.

May 15

Autographed Team Poster

May 16

Watch Pregame Warm-Ups from the Bench

May 17

FREE Oil Change (pres. by Redline Tire & Auto)

May 18

Join the Marksmen Radio Network Broadcast for a Period

May 19

$50 Credit to the Marksmen Merchandise Store

May 20

VIP Parking Pass for 2019-2020 Season

May 21

Coach for a Period on the Marksmen Bench

May 22

Player-Signed Broken Stick

May 23

Marksmen Restaurant Partner Pack (includes gift cards and certificates to local Marksmen partners)

May 24

Team-Signed Hockey Gloves

May 25

Signed Game Puck from YOUR Favorite Player

May 26

Watch Pregame Warm-Ups from the Bench

May 27

Be the Special Guest on the Kickback Jack's Coaches Show

May 28

Join the Marksmen Radio Network Broadcast for a Period

May 29

$50 Credit to the Marksmen Merchandise Store

May 30

VIP Parking Pass for 2019-2020 Season

May 31

Coach for a Period on the Marksmen Bench

June 1

Player-Signed Broken Stick

June 2

Marksmen Restaurant Partner Pack (includes gift cards and certificates to local Marksmen partners)

June 3

Watch Pregame Warm-Ups from the Bench

June 4

FOUR On-Ice Suite Tickets to Opening Night (Date TBA)

June 5

FREE Oil Change (pres. by Redline Tire & Auto)

June 6

TWO Owner's Suite Passes to Opening Night for Disney On Ice (Date TBD)

June 7

Join the Marksmen Radio Network Broadcast for a Period

June 8

$50 Credit to the Marksmen Merchandise Store

June 9

Lunch with your TWO Favorite Marksmen Players

June 10

Coach for a Period on the Marksmen Bench

June 11

Be Honored with the Ceremonial Puck Drop before a Game

June 12

FREE Custom Specialty Jersey (2019-2020 Season) of YOUR Choice

June 13 - Our GRAND PRIZE

"Owner For The Night"

Eight Tickets to the Owner's Suite for Game

Non-alcoholic beverages provided

Owner's VIP Parking Spot

Go down to Locker Room for Pregame

With all these awesome prizes, you won't want to miss your chance at winning one any day - Get your Season Tickets as soon as possible for your best chance to win! See you May 15.

-

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

