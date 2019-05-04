"30 Days of Hockey Giveaways" Starts May 15 for Season Ticket Holders
May 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - In an effort to reward those who've committed to the 2019-2020 Marksmen Season long before the puck drops on it, the Fayetteville Marksmen professional hockey team announces today our prizes to be awarded during our "30 Days of Hockey".
Starting on May 15 and running until June 13, we'll pick a Season Ticket Holder every single day to win an awesome Marksmen-themed prize, whether it be from one of our wonderful partners or directly related to our team. New Season Ticket Holders will have the chance to enter the same day that they buy theirs and become part of the 28-game Marksmen family.
Before we get into the prizes, we'll remind you of the benefits and affordability of becoming a Marksmen Season Ticket Holder.
When you're ready to join the family, click HERE TO BUY, or give the Marksmen Office a call at (910) 321-0123.
Without further ado, we now present our inaugural 30 DAYS OF HOCKEY prizes for each day.
May 15
Autographed Team Poster
May 16
Watch Pregame Warm-Ups from the Bench
May 17
FREE Oil Change (pres. by Redline Tire & Auto)
May 18
Join the Marksmen Radio Network Broadcast for a Period
May 19
$50 Credit to the Marksmen Merchandise Store
May 20
VIP Parking Pass for 2019-2020 Season
May 21
Coach for a Period on the Marksmen Bench
May 22
Player-Signed Broken Stick
May 23
Marksmen Restaurant Partner Pack (includes gift cards and certificates to local Marksmen partners)
May 24
Team-Signed Hockey Gloves
May 25
Signed Game Puck from YOUR Favorite Player
May 26
Watch Pregame Warm-Ups from the Bench
May 27
Be the Special Guest on the Kickback Jack's Coaches Show
May 28
Join the Marksmen Radio Network Broadcast for a Period
May 29
$50 Credit to the Marksmen Merchandise Store
May 30
VIP Parking Pass for 2019-2020 Season
May 31
Coach for a Period on the Marksmen Bench
June 1
Player-Signed Broken Stick
June 2
Marksmen Restaurant Partner Pack (includes gift cards and certificates to local Marksmen partners)
June 3
Watch Pregame Warm-Ups from the Bench
June 4
FOUR On-Ice Suite Tickets to Opening Night (Date TBA)
June 5
FREE Oil Change (pres. by Redline Tire & Auto)
June 6
TWO Owner's Suite Passes to Opening Night for Disney On Ice (Date TBD)
June 7
Join the Marksmen Radio Network Broadcast for a Period
June 8
$50 Credit to the Marksmen Merchandise Store
June 9
Lunch with your TWO Favorite Marksmen Players
June 10
Coach for a Period on the Marksmen Bench
June 11
Be Honored with the Ceremonial Puck Drop before a Game
June 12
FREE Custom Specialty Jersey (2019-2020 Season) of YOUR Choice
June 13 - Our GRAND PRIZE
"Owner For The Night"
Eight Tickets to the Owner's Suite for Game
Non-alcoholic beverages provided
Owner's VIP Parking Spot
Go down to Locker Room for Pregame
With all these awesome prizes, you won't want to miss your chance at winning one any day - Get your Season Tickets as soon as possible for your best chance to win! See you May 15.
-
The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.
If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
