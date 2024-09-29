#30 Charlottetown Islanders 2 Acadie-Bathurst Titan 0 - 29 09 2024
September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Charlottetown Islanders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024
- Eagles Earn First Point of Season in Shootout Loss to Sea Dogs - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Online 50/50 Informative - Cape Breton Eagles
- Wildcats Perfect in Season Opener - Moncton Wildcats
- Eagles Wrap up Home Opening Weekend with Visit from Sea Dogs - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Fall on Season Opening Night in Bathurst - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlottetown Islanders Stories
- Moncton Wildcats Pull Away Late to Defeat Charlottetown Islanders 6-3
- Charlottetown Islanders Sign Maverick Bishop as Honorary Coach
- Charlottetown Islanders Face Rival Moncton Wildcats
- Charlottetown Islanders Set for Home Opener against Halifax Mooseheads
- Islanders Sign F Nathan Leek