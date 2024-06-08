3 Touchdowns for Bane Jr!: CFL
June 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
A hat trick of touchdowns from Shawn Bane Jr helps the Roughriders to pull ahead of the Elks, late in the game.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
