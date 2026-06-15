3 Reasons You Need to be in Chicago for Championship Weekend

Published on June 14, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The 2026 MLR Championship Weekend is coming to SeatGeek Stadium, and if you're a Chicago sports fan, clearing your schedule for Father's Day weekend isn't optional; it's the move. Here's why.

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1. The Championship Is Coming to Chicago, And It's Going to Be Historic

Two semifinal matches stand between now and the biggest night in North American rugby. Tonight, Seattle hosts California in what's shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Tomorrow, the Chicago Hounds face Old Glory DC, and if the Hounds win, Championship Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium becomes a home final.

The winners of both semis meet in Chicago on June 21. Whoever takes the field that night, it will be the two best teams in Major League Rugby battling for the Shield in front of the loudest crowd of the season.

And if Chicago punches their ticket? SeatGeek Stadium is going to be something else entirely.

2. It's Father's Day, Make It One Worth Remembering

June 21 is Father's Day. And while everyone else is scrambling for a brunch reservation, you could be at the most electric sporting event of the summer with the whole family.

Whether you're celebrating with your dad, bringing your kids, or just using Father's Day weekend as the excuse to finally do something unforgettable, Championship Weekend has you covered from Friday through Sunday night. This is the kind of day people talk about for years.

3. MLR Fan Fest, Three Days of Everything

This isn't just a rugby match. Championship Weekend kicks off Friday and doesn't stop until the last note plays on Sunday night.

Here's what's waiting for you:

The Full Championship Weekend Schedule, Chicago

Everything is happening June 19-21, 2026, at SeatGeek Stadium and across Chicago. Here is your complete guide to the biggest sports weekend in the city this summer.

Friday, June 19, Chicago's West Loop - MLR Welcome Party, Kaiser Tiger

7:00 PM - 1415 W Randolph St - Open to Everyone - No Ticket Required

The best way to start a championship weekend is with a cold drink and a room full of people who are just as excited as you are. The MLR Welcome Party at Kaiser Tiger is open to everyone, no ticket, no agenda. Just show up, and the weekend starts early.

Saturday, June 20, Navy Pier and SeatGeek Stadium

USA Touch Rugby Tournament, Day 1

8:00 AM, 6:00 PM - SeatGeek Stadium Fields - 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview

Fast, skillful, and wide open. Competitive touch rugby on the turf fields outside SeatGeek Stadium. Come watch or register to compete.

Fan Fest Eve, Navy Pier Lake Stage

3:00-7:00 PM - 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago - Free, No Ticket Required

Chicago's lakefront sets the stage for Championship eve. Food, drinks, and fans from every MLR team on one of the most iconic spots in the city. MLR Unscripted hits the main stage at 5:00 PM. Free to attend, just show up.

Sunday, June 21, Father's Day, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL

This is the day. Here is everything happening from sunrise to last call.

USA Touch Rugby All-Star Games

Games at 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM, 3:30 PM, and 4:30 PM - SeatGeek Stadium Fields

The best touch players from the weekend's tournament take the field one last time. Championship Sunday, all-star level.

Fan Fest, SeatGeek Stadium Parking Lots

3:00-6:30 PM - Free with Match Ticket

The ultimate Father's Day pregame. The lot opens at 3 PM CT. Here is what is waiting for you:

Live music from No Limit, playing three full sets all afternoon. Selfies with the Championship Shield, the most coveted trophy in North American rugby, right there in the lot. Face painting by Wowsers, professional painters all afternoon, go full face. Inflatables and cornhole, family fun from 3 PM until the gates open. Rugby 101 with the Chicago Rugby Union, everything you need to know about the game before kickoff. Five food trucks, including Route 66 Mobile Diner, Tacomotora, Reggies on Wheels, My Funnel Truck and Lemonade, and BAD JOHNNY'S Kitchen.

Costume Contest, Main Stage

5:00 PM CT

Show up in costume, and you could walk away with a prize. Four categories, four winners, one very loud main stage moment at 5 PM. Categories are Most Spirited, Best Group Costume, Most Creative, and Best Kid Costume for ages 12 and under. Whether you are going solo, bringing the whole crew, or letting the kids loose in face paint and a jersey, there is a category for everyone. Prizes awarded on the main stage at 5:00 PM CT.

Stadium Gates Open

6:00 PM - Rally Towel Giveaway for the First 5,000 Fans

Get there early. The first 5,000 fans through the gates receive a rally towel. You are going to want it for what comes next.

2026 MLR Championship Match

7:00 PM CT - SeatGeek Stadium - Live on ESPN2 and ESPN+

One night. One Shield. The two best teams in Major League Rugby take the field at SeatGeek Stadium on Father's Day in Chicago. This is what the whole season was building toward. Gates open at 6 PM, kick off at 7 PM, live on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Post-Match Concert, Flatfoot 56

Immediately Following the Shield Presentation - On the Pitch

The Shield gets lifted. The band takes the stage. Stay in your seat because the night is not over. Flatfoot 56 plays a live concert on the SeatGeek Stadium pitch right after the Championship match. One of the best ways to end a Father's Day in Chicago.

2026 MLR Championship Weekend - June 19-21 - SeatGeek Stadium - 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL - Championship Match June 21 at 7 PM CT - Live on ESPN2 and ESPN+







Major League Rugby Stories from June 14, 2026

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