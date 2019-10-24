3 Omaha Alums Tabbed Gold Glove Finalists

A trio of Omaha alums were named finalists for Rawlings Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions, as announced on Thursday afternoon. Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, in addition to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain and Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke, all earned nods.

Gordon has earned Gold Glove Awards six times, including each of the past two years. He was charged with just one error in 146 games played in the outfield during the 2019 campaign, boasting a .996 fielding percentage. He also tallied seven outfield assists in 2019. Gordon played with the Omaha Royals during parts of the 2009 and 2010 seasons, in addition to Major League Rehab appearances with the Storm Chasers in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Cain has not earned a Gold Glove Award in his career, though he has been a finalist for the honor multiple, which included losing to Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte last year. He compiled a .994 fielding percentage in 143 contests, committing just two errors. Cain ranked third in all of baseball and first among Major League outfielders with 20 Defensive Runs Saved. The 33-year-old manned the Storm Chasers outfield during the 2011 and 2012 campaigns, in addition to Major League Rehab Assignments in 2014 and 2016.

Greinke has earned Gold Glove Awards in each of the past five seasons dating back to 2014. He was charged with just one error in 33 starts between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Astros, good for a .985 fielding percentage. The 36-year-old made six starts with the Omaha Royals in 2004 at the age of 20, posting a 1-1 record and 2.51 ERA (8 ER/28.2 IP) with 23 strikeouts.

The winners of the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards will be announced on November 4.

