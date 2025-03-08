Sports stats



USLSL USL Super League

3.8.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video


Augustine Williams scored a second-half equalizer on his debut for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to answer Evan Conway's first-half goal for North Carolina FC as the sides played to a 1-1 draw at First Horizon Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...

USL Super League Stories from March 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central