3.8.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
Augustine Williams scored a second-half equalizer on his debut for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to answer Evan Conway's first-half goal for North Carolina FC as the sides played to a 1-1 draw at First Horizon Stadium.
