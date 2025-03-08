3.8.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







JC Obregon Jr. scored the first goal in Westchester SC history from the penalty spot before Sebastian Velasquez leveled in the first half to earn Greenville Triumph SC a 1-1 draw against the League One newcomers at Paladin Stadium.

