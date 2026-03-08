3.7.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Josh Kirkland opened the scoring in the 9th minute before Jerry Desdunes equalized from the penalty spot as AV ALTA FC and the Richmond Kickers played to a 1-1 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium in the opening match of the 2026 season.







