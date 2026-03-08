3.7.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Josh Kirkland opened the scoring in the 9th minute before Jerry Desdunes equalized from the penalty spot as AV ALTA FC and the Richmond Kickers played to a 1-1 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium in the opening match of the 2026 season.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from March 8, 2026
- Celebrating the Game: Club Visits Turnstone for Hoosier Thaw Power Soccer Tournament - Fort Wayne FC
- Athletic Club Boise Opens Season with Historic 1-0 Win at Sarasota - Athletic Club Boise
- Paradise Fall Narrowly to Boise in Home Opener - Sarasota Paradise
- Kickers Claim First Point of 2026 Season, Draw AV Alta, 1-1 - Richmond Kickers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AV Alta FC Stories
- AV ALTA FC Signs Defender Elijah Martin to Inaugural Roster
- Miguel Ibarra Becomes AV ALTA FC's First Player Signing
- AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing
- AV ALTA FC Officially Introduce Inaugural Home Jersey for 2025 Season in USL League One
- The City of Lancaster and AV ALTA FC Officially Break Ground at Lancaster Municipal Stadium