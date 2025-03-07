3.7.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video
Nils Seufert had a goal and assist, Darwin Espinal recorded two assists, and Hayden Anderson, Chandler O'Dwyer and Dakota Barnathan also found the net as the Richmond Kickers earned a 4-2 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Friday night at Tormenta Stadium.
