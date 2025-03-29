3.29.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ray Serrano recorded his third goal of the season before Jansen Wilson struck late to lead Louisville City FC to a 2-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday evening, moving LouCity into first place in the Eastern Conference as they won their 11th consecutive home regular season game.

