3.29.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Abdellatif Aboukoura scored both goals as Loudoun United FC took a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC in its home opener at Segra Field on Saturday evening, giving the hosts their third win in four games to open the 2025 campaign as Florian Valot notched his third assist of the campaign.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.