3.29.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Abdellatif Aboukoura scored both goals as Loudoun United FC took a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC in its home opener at Segra Field on Saturday evening, giving the hosts their third win in four games to open the 2025 campaign as Florian Valot notched his third assist of the campaign.
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
