3.28.2026: New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Ousman Jabang scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift New Mexico United to a 3-2 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a back-and-forth contest that saw Dayonn Harris record one goal and two assists for the hosts and Khori Bennett score twice from the penalty spot for Colorado Springs.
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