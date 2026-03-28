3.28.2026: New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Ousman Jabang scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift New Mexico United to a 3-2 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a back-and-forth contest that saw Dayonn Harris record one goal and two assists for the hosts and Khori Bennett score twice from the penalty spot for Colorado Springs.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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