3.22.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Karsen Henderlong scored his third goal of the regular season to earn FC Naples the club's first away win and maintain its unbeaten start with a 1-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.
