3.22.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Karsen Henderlong scored his third goal of the regular season to earn FC Naples the club's first away win and maintain its unbeaten start with a 1-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.