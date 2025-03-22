3.22.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Alexis Cerritos opened the scoring for AV ALTA FC before an equalizer from Chandler O'Dwyer and brace from Emiliano Terzaghi - including a stunning goal from the halfway line - earned the Richmond Kickers a 3-1 victory at City Stadium.

