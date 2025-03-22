3.22.2025: New Mexico United vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Greg Hurst's goal with seven minutes to go lifted New Mexico United to a 1-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC in the 18th edition of the Derby Del Camino Real before a crowd of 11,005 at Isotopes Park in United's home opener.

