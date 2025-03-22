3.22.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ray Serrano scored his second goal of the season before Taylor Davila added a second-half tally as Louisville City FC took a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Lynn Family Stadium, keeping LouCity undefeated early in the 2025 campaign.
