3.22.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Ronaldo Damus scored his 40th goal in the USL Championship's regular season before an own goal pulled Birmingham Legion FC level late, earning the visitors a 2-2 draw against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium after Darren Smith and Ben Morris had twice put the hosts on top.
