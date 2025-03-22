3.22.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ronaldo Damus scored his 40th goal in the USL Championship's regular season before an own goal pulled Birmingham Legion FC level late, earning the visitors a 2-2 draw against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium after Darren Smith and Ben Morris had twice put the hosts on top.

