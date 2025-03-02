3.2.24: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

March 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Mia Corbin and Jasmine Hamid both record their third goal in as many matches, and Kiara Locklear's second-half game-winner earns Fort Lauderdale United FC the 2-1 victory against Carolina Ascent FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

