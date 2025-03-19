3.19.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Spokane Zephyr FC wins in stoppage time for the second match in a row as Taylor Aylmer and Ally Cook lift the team to a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC, ending the Sun's six-match unbeaten streak at home.
