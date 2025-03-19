3.19.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
March 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Madison White picked up her league-leading seventh clean sheet and Allie Thornton tied for first in the Golden Boot race with her ninth goal as Dallas Trinity FC wins 3-0 against Brooklyn FC.
