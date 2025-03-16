3.16.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
March 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
In season opener, Spokane Velocity FC, One Knoxville SC play to third consecutive draw, as visiting Knoxville erase two-goal deficit to share points in Ian Fuller's professional head coaching debut.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from March 16, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Velocity FC Takes on One Knoxville in 2025 Season Opener
- Spokane Velocity FC announces first USL Academy Contract Signing in Club History with Local Standout Rocky Wells
- Spokane Velocity FC Reveals 2025 Kit Featuring Spokane Tribe of Indians, Gallagher Insurance, and Lumberbeard Brewing
- Highly Decorated Former Gonzaga Bulldog Returns to Spokane to Join Spokane Velocity FC
- Velocity 2025 Season Kit Releaval