3.15.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Emina Ekić records a second-half brace, including the game-winner in the third minute of stoppage time, as Spokane Zephyr FC wins 3-2 in a back-and-forth match against DC Power FC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.