3.15.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Emina Ekić records a second-half brace, including the game-winner in the third minute of stoppage time, as Spokane Zephyr FC wins 3-2 in a back-and-forth match against DC Power FC.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2025
- Reid Valentine Joins Texoma FC for Inaugural USL League One Season - Texoma FC
- Polish Forward Maciej Bortniczuk Joins Texoma FC - Texoma FC
- Forward Madison FC Releases First Kit of 2025 - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Velocity FC Takes on One Knoxville in 2025 Season Opener
- Spokane Velocity FC announces first USL Academy Contract Signing in Club History with Local Standout Rocky Wells
- Spokane Velocity FC Reveals 2025 Kit Featuring Spokane Tribe of Indians, Gallagher Insurance, and Lumberbeard Brewing
- Highly Decorated Former Gonzaga Bulldog Returns to Spokane to Join Spokane Velocity FC
- Velocity 2025 Season Kit Releaval