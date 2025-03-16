3.15.2025: Orange County SC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

Mouhamadou War scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time in his USL Championship debut to earn Orange County SC a 2-2 draw against Lexington SC at Championship Soccer Stadium after Marcus Epps had put the visitors ahead early in the second half in his 200th regular season appearance.

