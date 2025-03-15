3.15.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Detroit City FC rallied from an early second-half deficit to take a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday night as South African forward Darren Smith scored his first goal for Le Rouge.

