3.15.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Detroit City FC rallied from an early second-half deficit to take a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday night as South African forward Darren Smith scored his first goal for Le Rouge.
