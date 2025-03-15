3.15.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Fort Lauderdale United FC takes over first place in the USL Super League standings as a brace from Sh'Nia Gordon lifts the team to a 2-0 win over Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park.

