3.15.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC takes over first place in the USL Super League standings as a brace from Sh'Nia Gordon lifts the team to a 2-0 win over Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park.
