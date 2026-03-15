3.14.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Wolfgang Prentice scored early before Peter Wilson had a chance deflected home late as Oakland Roots SC took a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum despite a late finish by Justin Rennicks for the visitors.
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