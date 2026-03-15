3.14.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Wolfgang Prentice scored early before Peter Wilson had a chance deflected home late as Oakland Roots SC took a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum despite a late finish by Justin Rennicks for the visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 15, 2026

Phoenix Rising Draws Orange County SC, 1-1, in Home Opener - Phoenix Rising FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.