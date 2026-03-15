USL Oakland Roots SC

3.14.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video


Wolfgang Prentice scored early before Peter Wilson had a chance deflected home late as Oakland Roots SC took a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum despite a late finish by Justin Rennicks for the visitors.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 15, 2026


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