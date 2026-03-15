USL Monterey Bay FC

3.14.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video


Alex Méndez notched a goal and assist while Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno also found the net as El Paso Locomotive FC took a 3-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium, with Rubín bagging his third goals in two games to start the new campaign.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 15, 2026


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