3.14.2026: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Joey Batrouni recorded a four-save shutout to help San Antonio FC earn a 0-0 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to keep San Antonio undefeated early in the 2026 USL Championship season.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026
- FC Tulsa Split Points with San Antonio FC in Home Opener - FC Tulsa
- LSC Earns First Point, Clean Sheet Of The Season In 0-0 Draw Vs. Sacramento - Lexington SC
- Republic FC Gains Point in Scoress Draw with Lexington SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Logan Dorsey Debut Goal Headlines 1-1 Rhode Island FC Tie vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville - Rhode Island FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC's Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Switchbacks FC in Colorado Springs - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Switchbacks FC Dominate and Earn Three Points at Weidner Field against Las Vegas Lights - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- A Historic Home Opener: Detroit City FC Kicks off 2026 Season against Newcomer Brooklyn FC - Detroit City FC
- Sporting JAX Men Earn First Point After Frantic Finish in Rhode Island - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Miami FC Struggles with Powerhouse Attack of Louisville in 1-4 Defeat - Miami FC
- LouCity Eases Past Miami FC in Four-Goal, Home-Opening Win - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Triumph in High-Scoring Contest at Loudoun - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Brooklyn FC 3-0 in Road Contest - Brooklyn FC
- Loudoun United Falls to Defending Champs - Loudoun United FC
- Monterey Bay FC Look to Record First Win of 2026 against El Paso Locomotive - Monterey Bay FC
- UCSF Health Renews Partnership with Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul, Continues Naming Rights for UCSF Health Oakland Roots and Soul Performance Center - Oakland Roots SC
- New Mexico United Unveils 2026 Away Jersey: The Mineral Kit - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Sporting Club Jacksonville in 2026 Home Opener Today - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 3/14/26
- San Antonio FC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC, 2-1
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC 3/7/26
- San Antonio FC Adds Three to 2026 Roster on USL Academy Agreements