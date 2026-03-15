3.14.2026: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Joey Batrouni recorded a four-save shutout to help San Antonio FC earn a 0-0 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to keep San Antonio undefeated early in the 2026 USL Championship season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.