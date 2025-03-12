3.12.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC snaps eight-match unbeaten streak against Union Omaha with 3-0 thumping - tied for largest league loss in Omaha history - through pair of goal contributions from both Leo Castro, Ben Zakowski.

