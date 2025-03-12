Sports stats



USL1 Greenville Triumph SC

3.12.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video


Greenville Triumph SC snaps eight-match unbeaten streak against Union Omaha with 3-0 thumping - tied for largest league loss in Omaha history - through pair of goal contributions from both Leo Castro, Ben Zakowski.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from March 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central