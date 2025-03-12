3.12.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC snaps eight-match unbeaten streak against Union Omaha with 3-0 thumping - tied for largest league loss in Omaha history - through pair of goal contributions from both Leo Castro, Ben Zakowski.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from March 12, 2025
- Triumph Punctuates Historic Day with Rivalry Win - Greenville Triumph SC
- Charlotte Independence Sign Veteran Striker Christian Chaney - Charlotte Independence
- Spokane Velocity FC: Local Linear Coverage 2025 - Spokane Velocity FC
- Jacks Sign Cameroonian Defender Pele Ousmanou to Season-Long Loan - Charlotte Independence
- Greenville Triumph & Liberty Soccer Clubs Break Ground on Triumph Stadium at BridgeWay Station - Greenville Triumph SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories
- Triumph Punctuates Historic Day with Rivalry Win
- Greenville Triumph & Liberty Soccer Clubs Break Ground on Triumph Stadium at BridgeWay Station
- Stalemate in Season Opener as Triumph and Westchester Battle to 1-1 Draw
- Golden Ticket: We Win, You Save
- Greenville Triumph Announces 2025 Theme Nights