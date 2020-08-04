3...2...1... FIREWORKS: Presented by Great Southern Bank

August 4, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Series is back with its third show of the summer this Saturday, August 8 at 9:30 p.m. over Hammons Field!

Although the ballpark will not be open, fans can park in the downtown area to watch the show. This is the third of six Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Shows, with AM Pyrotechnics firing them off in the same area as they would during Cardinals games.

Fans can #FlyTogether to enjoy the full Music and Fireworks Experience by tuning their car radios or smartphone apps to any of the following Midwest Family Broadcasting Stations to enjoy the accompanying soundtrack: 104.7 The Cave, 92.9 The Beat, 105.1 The Bull or Q102.1.

We will announce future dates for the Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Series one at a time. All future shows will continue to be brought to life by a radio soundtrack thanks to Midwest Family Broadcasting. Follow the Cardinals on social media and keep an eye on SpringfieldCardinals.com for future dates.

