2nd Dugout Theater Movie Night Announced

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO, TaxSlayer and BeStill Displays, invite guests to enjoy a Halloween family fun movie on the field for Dugout Theater Movie Experience on Friday, October 16th at SRP Park, featuring Hocus Pocus. The movie is slated to begin at 7:00pm, with gates opening at 6:00pm.

"In partnership with our friends at Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO, TaxSlayer and BeStill Displays we are excited to host our second Dugout Theater Movie Experience with a family fun Halloween twist in the outfield of SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "The first movie night was a great experience and we're excited to have guests back out for a family-friendly and spooky movie, plus we encourage kids to dress up to receive a GreenJacket Candy Package upon entrance."

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in a socially distanced space on the field. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Kids are encouraged to dress up and will receive a GreenJacket Candy Package upon entrance to SRP Park.

Tickets must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com and will be emailed following the purchase. All members in the party should all arrive at the same time. No refunds or exchanges.

Capacity will be limited in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Attendees can choose one of two packages available:

- Family Space: $20 Includes 10' x 10' space for up to 4 family members.

- Mega Family Space: $40 includes 10' x 20' space for up to 8 family members.

Available for concession add-ons are:

- Family Snack Pack: $20 for 4 Boxes of Popcorn and 4 Coca-Cola bottled beverages

- Jumbo Snack Pack: $40 for 8 Boxes of Popcorn (85 oz.) and 8 Coca-Cola bottled beverages

Tickets are on-sale now: https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgId=52689&agency=MILB_MPV&eventId=16624

Concessions will be available for Dugout Theater for guests to purchase candy and other ballpark fare. There will also be popcorn and drinks available on the field for that quick snack. Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park. Parking for Dugout Theater is available in the Hotel Deck. The first two hours are free, $3.00 for three hours, and $1.00 for each additional hour.

SRP Park strongly encourages all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a mask upon entry and when walking around the ballpark, and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home.

These symptoms include but are not limited to: coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park's re-opening protocols can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/2020-season-update

Coming up Thursday, October 1st is Under the Sea Happy Hour presented by U.S. Foods, Augusta Coca- Cola, Miller Lite, and Michelob Ultra. Guests can dive into a menu filled with Lobster Mac & Cheese, Ahi Tuna Tacos, Catfish Po'boys and more. Guests can check out the full food and drink menu, as well as reserve their table.

Additional events taking place at SRP Park include 2020 Do-Over Celebrations partnered with HD98.3 on Friday, October 2nd. Guests can make up for missed time and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Admission is $5 and includes your first margarita or Coca-Cola fountain beverage. Tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/347zL1Q

