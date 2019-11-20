2nd Annual Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - Fleet Feet Augusta is excited to announce its 2nd Annual Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10K & 5K on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. The Palmetto Peach is one of the only races of its kind in the area as it covers two states, starting in North Augusta, SC and crossing the Savannah River into downtown Augusta, GA before ending at the state of the art SRP Park in North Augusta.

Now in its second year, the Palmetto Peach welcomes runners of all ages, levels, and abilities. Please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon to register today for this growing community event.

"We invite the CSRA to lace up your shoes for this new tradition as a part of the Thanksgiving holiday," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "Fleet Feet Augusta has put together a first-rate event and we are proud to host at SRP Park for what will be a morning of FUN!"

New this year will be two bands, 'The Mason Jars' and 'The Big Mighty' performing after the races! SRP Park concessions will be open offering delicious fare, coffee and hot chocolate.

"We are thrilled to partner with the GreenJackets again for what we hope will be a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for years to come. Last year we had over 1,200 participants from 29 states and this year it is growing to over 1,500 participants," stated Fleet Feet Augusta Owners Jen and Michael McCauley. "While all three races are great, our Half Marathon and 10k take participants through South Carolina and Georgia making this a very unique event. Walkers and runners alike, come join us for some fun!"

Event Details:

Saturday, November 30th

Half Marathon Start Time - 8:00 AM

10K and 5K Start Time - 8:15 AM

Race & Registration Includes:

Start/Finish: SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Chip Timing

Runner Tracking

Live Results

Finisher Medal for all racers

New Balance Custom Full Zip Jackets w/ hood ($65 value)

Collector's Glass and Adult Beverage (21+)

Plenty of Restrooms & Porta Potties

Plenty of Fuel Stations

Live Music featuring the Mason Jars (8AM-10AM) & The Big Mighty (10AM - 1PM)

SRP Park concessions open serving delicious fare and More!

Register Here for Half Marathon, 10k, 5K: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon

Packet Pick-up:

Pre-race packet pick-up/registration will be at Fleet Feet Augusta on Friday, November 29, 2019 from Noon - 6:00pm.

Fleet Feet Augusta: 229 Furys Ferry Rd., Augusta, GA 30907

Race day Packet Pick-up and Registration will be outside the main gate of SRP Park from 6:00AM-7:00AM.

Fleet Feet Augusta is looking for race day volunteers. Contact palmettopeach@fleetfeetaugusta.com if you are interested in partnering with this great community event!

