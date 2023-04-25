28 Players Signed at PBL Tryout Camp

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter announced today that 28 players were drafted by PBL clubs following the league's pre-season Tryout Camp held at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona from April 17-20.

155 players participated in the intensive four-day skills assessment and intrasquad tryout camp operated by Prospect Wire in association with BaseballCloud and Yakkertech, who provided state-of-the-art data tracking and analytics to the scouts in attendance and each camp participant.

The first pick in the PBL Draft that followed the Tryout Camp was Drew Marrufo, a right handed pitcher selected by the Boise Hawks. See the full list of drafted players below.

"This was an awesome success for the Pioneer League and our partnership with DS Sports Ventures," said PBL Executive Vice President Henry Hunter. "We exceeded our expectations for the number of players registered, for the level of talent we saw, and for the incredible value add for players, coaches and scouts to have access to real time metrics and advanced analytics through the data made available by Yakkertech and BaseballCloud."

In addition to managers and coaches from each of the 10 PBL clubs, scouts from several MLB clubs, including the Reds, Rangers, Rays and Diamondbacks, were present along with scouts from other MLB Partner Leagues and other independent leagues.

A recap video of the draft can be found at https://youtu.be/WCIffn2CJxw.

The PBL Draft full results were as follows:

PICK NAME CLUB POSITION

1. Drew Marrufo Boise Hawks RHP

2. Michael Slaten NoCo Owlz RHP

3. Trevor Johnson Rocky Mountain Vibes C

4. Joe Kinsky Glacier Range Riders RHP

5. Jacob Bogacz Idaho Falls Chukars RHP

6. Nik Galatas Great Falls Voyagers RHP

7. Trevor Rogers Ogden Raptors 1B

8. Elvis Peralta Rocky Mountain Vibes SS

9. Gregory Shannahan Missoula PaddleHeads RHP

10. Ubaldo Romo Grand Junction Rockies RHP

11. Aldo Buendia Grand Junction Rockies SS

12. Andrew Kramer Missoula PaddleHeads RHP

13. Bryce Donovan Billings Mustangs C

14. Luke Bowman Ogden Raptors C

15. Landen Barns Ogden Raptors 3B

16. Jeffrey Rotz Idaho Falls Chukars RHP

17. Nate Brezner Glacier Range Riders RHP

18. Jack Lang Rocky Mountain Vibes SS

19. Euro Diaz NoCo Owlz OF

20. Rene Mendoza Boise Hawks C

21. Keenan O'Brien Glacier Range Riders C

22. Matt Richardson Great Falls Voyagers SS

23. Nick Uitsch Ogden Raptors OF

24. Cade Johnson Billings Mustangs RHP

25. Parker Depasquale Ogden Raptors 2B/OF

26. Kurtis Hansen Great Falls Voyagers 2B

27. Omar Ortiz NoCo Owlz 3B

28. Noah Marcelo Boise Hawks OF

