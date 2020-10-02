2,500 Meals to be Served Saturday to Those in Need Due to Hurricane Sally

Pensacola, Fla. - A group of Pensacola individuals and businesses has come together and is feeding 2,500 Thanksgiving meals Saturday, Oct. 3 to those in need because of Hurricane Sally.

The meals will be available at Olive Baptist Church - Warrington Campus located at 103 W. Winthrop Ave. near the east gate of NAS Pensacola. The food will begin to be distributed at 12 p.m. and go until all the meals have been handed out. The group of financial and service contributors is led by Larry and Michael Capps, and other contributors include Super Bowl champion and Pensacola native Josh Sitton, Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris, Trustmark Bank, Kia Autosport of Pensacola, Innisfree Hotels, Sunbelt Rentals, Northwest Florida A/C and Olive Baptist Church.

Distribution will be done in a drive-thru concept. Those needing meals can pull into the church parking lot off of W. Winthrop Ave., follow the lane up to the distribution tables and remain in their vehicles. Volunteers, who will be following COVID-19 protocols, will then provide the individually-packaged meals to the individuals.

The Air Force has also provided 50 airmen to assist in the preparation and serving of all the meals. The Pensacola Police Department were there to assist in the distribution of over 500 meals Thursday to the students, teachers and parents at Dixon School of Arts and Sciences as well as at Greater Little Rock Baptist Church.

The group would like to thank all the individuals and businesses who have contributed in every way to help feed 3,000 people this week, and would appreciate the public helping spread the word to those in need of a hot meal because of Hurricane Sally.

