#25 Shawinigan Cataractes 2 Baie-Comeau Drakkar 1 - 28 09 2024
September 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Shawinigan Cataractes YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Shawinigan Cataractes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024
- Wildcats Kick off Opening Weekend against the Titan - Moncton Wildcats
- Moncton Wildcats Pull Away Late to Defeat Charlottetown Islanders 6-3 - Charlottetown Islanders
- Mooseheads Spoil Party for the Eagles on Home Opening Night - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.