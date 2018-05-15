24th Annual Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic Set for August 27

May 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins invite fans to tee it up and join Griffins players, coaches and alumni at Egypt Valley Country Club on Monday, Aug. 27 for the 24th annual Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic presented by Meijer.

2018 will mark the 10th consecutive year that the event will be held at the renowned, 36-hole Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada, Mich. Following the 10 a.m. shotgun start, golfers will enjoy an 18-hole round - the field will be split between the Ridge and Valley courses - as well as on-course food and refreshments provided by West Side Beer, Pepsi, Leo's, Beltline Bar, Peppino's Pizza and Buffalo Wild Wings. After the round, golfers will gather in the clubhouse for dinner and a high-end raffle and auction. Prizes include HDTVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Roku Express, Echo Dots, Bluetooth speakers, GPS systems, cameras, golf equipment, vacation packages, sports memorabilia and more.

A West Michigan tradition since 1995, the golf classic is the largest fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation, which provides opportunities for 350 kids - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved or have other special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. The foundation offers co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders and a girls-only division, while also supporting the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for kids and teens with physical disabilities.

The Griffins Youth Foundation seeks to promote academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among area youth, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. One of the area's largest and most prestigious charitable events, the golf classic raises in excess of $70,000 for the Griffins Youth Foundation and its programs each year and has totaled well over one million dollars in its 23-year history. For more information about the Griffins Youth Foundation, please visit griffinskids.org.

Meijer will serve as the title sponsor for the event. Registration for the golf classic is now open for individual golfers ($225) and foursomes ($800). Sponsorships start at $1,000, including a tee sponsor and foursome for $1,500. For more information, please click here or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 3027.

