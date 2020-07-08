24 Missoula Alumni Named to MLB 60-Man Summer Camp Rosters

July 8, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





MISSOULA, MT: Last week, players from all 30 MLB franchises arrived for their 2020 "Summer Camp" (Spring Training 2.0) ahead of their shortened 60-game season, which is slated for a July 23 Opening Day. This season, each organization compiled a 60-man Player Pool - that is, the group of players who will be able to play for them this season. According to the league's Operating Manual, all players on a 40-man roster "that the Club anticipates participating" during the season will be part of the Player Pool, while the rest will be made up of non-40-man roster players under contract. For this unique season layout, 24 Missoula alumni have been tabbed with roster spots.

Highlighting the group of 24, are familiar faces to MLB fans across the country: 6-time All-Star, winner of 3 Gold Gloves, 4 Silver Sluggers, St. Louis Cardinals 1B, Paul Goldschmidt - World Series Champion, Washington Nationals OF, Adam Eaton - Kansas City Royals Ace, Brad Keller - 3 time Gold Glove winner, Atlanta Braves OF, Ender Inciarte - Fan Favorite, Arizona Diamondbacks RP, Archie Bradley - 11 year MLB vet, Washington Nationals OF, Emilio Bonifacio.

Joining Missoula's recognizable faces of MLB, are a handful of alumni looking to make their first splash at the highest level of the game: Minnesota Twins RP, Jhoan Duran - Detroit Tigers SS, Sergio Alcantara - Miami Marlins SS, Jazz Chisholm - Arizona Diamondbacks SS, Geraldo Perdomo - Arizona Diamondbacks OF, Alek Thomas - San Francisco Giants SP, Luis Madero.

Full list of Missoula alumni selected for MLB 60-man player pools:

- Michael Perez - Tampa Bay Rays

- Elvis Luciano - Toronto Blue Jays

- Andrew Velazquez - Baltimore Orioles

- Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

- Brad Keller - Kansas City Royals

- Chris Owings - Colorado Rockies

- Sergio Alcantara - Detroit Tigers

- Touki Tousiant - Atlanta Braves

- Ender Inciarte - Atlanta Braves

- Adam Eaton - Washington Nationals

- Emilio Bonifacio - Washington Nationals

- Isan Diaz - Miami Marlins

- Jazz Chisholm - Miami Marlins

- Socrates Brito - Pittsburg Pirates

- Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals

- Justin Williams - St. Louis Cardinals

- Keon Broxton - Milwaukee Brewers

- Archie Bradley - Arizona Diamondbacks

- Andrew Chafin - Arizona Diamondbacks

- Kevin Cron - Arizona Diamondbacks

- Jake Lamb - Arizona Diamondbacks

- Geraldo Perdomo - Arizona Diamondbacks

- Alek Thomas - Arizona Diamondbacks

- Luis Madero - San Francisco Giants

Although 2020 will not see a Minor League Baseball season, baseball fans can follow their favorite MiLB alumni in the shortened 60-game 2020 regular season from July 23 to September 27. Stay tuned to GoPaddleHeads.com, and all PaddleHeads' social media platforms this summer for up to date news on all Missoula alumni this summer.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 8, 2020

24 Missoula Alumni Named to MLB 60-Man Summer Camp Rosters - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.