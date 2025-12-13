24 Days of WNBA: Day 13

For Day 13 of our End of Year Countdown we're highlighting the @seattlestorm win that ended the Aces' 17 game win streak

This bucket by Dominique Malonga tied the game with 31 seconds left. The Storm went on to win Game 2 of the first round of Playoffs by 3 PTS.

