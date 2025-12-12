24 Days of WNBA: Day 12

Published on December 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

For Day 12 of our End of Year Countdown, we're revisiting Ballhalla, where @ValkyriesWNBA fans showed out all season long

In their inaugural season, the momentum on the court carried into the stands as all 22 regular-season home games sold out and a WNBA attendance record was set with 397,408 fans!

#24DaysofWNBA







