24 Days of WNBA: Day 11

New York had to clear some shelf space after this one

For Day 11 of our End of Year Countdown, we revisit ASW 2025, when Natasha Cloud and Sabrina Ionescu brought home the hardware in the Kia Skills Challenge and the STARRY 3-Point Contest.

It marked the first time a team had two different players win both events!

