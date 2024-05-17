'24-25 Protected List Released

May 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The 2024 Commissioners Cup ChampionBinghamton Black Bears have announced their list of protected players for the upcoming expansion draft later this summer.

The organization has decided to protect the signing/playing rights to the following 12 players for the 2024-25 season.

Forwards

Tyson Kirkby, Gavin Yates, Connor Smith, Austin Thompson, Kyle Stephan, Blake Tosto & Cameron Clark

Defensemen

Dakota Bohn, Dan Stone, Colan Fitzgerald & Jesse Anderson

Goalie

Connor McAnanama

The Athens Rock Lobsters are set to be the newest FPHL expansion franchise in the fall, and will be unable to select anyone from the above list. Any other remaining players will be eligible for the expansion draft, scheduled to take place later this summer. Binghamton will retain the rights to any players on the protected list or those not selected during the expansion draft ahead of the free agent signing period.

