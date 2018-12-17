23rd Annual Hot Stove Banquet Set for Wednesday, January 23rd

December 17, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The 23rd Annual Cedar Rapids Kernels Hot Stove Banquet will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at the Eastbank Venue & Lounge in southeast Cedar Rapids (former Smulekoff's Building).

The 23rd Annual Hot Stove Banquet will feature a dinner, a silent auction, recognition of the 1994 Kernels Midwest League Championship Team and the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan. All proceeds from the Hot Stove Banquet benefit the Kernels 'Take the Lead' Community Initiative Program and the Kernels Foundation.

Scheduled to appear with the Twins Winter Caravan are 2018 Twins Minor League Player of the Year, Alex Kirilloff. The Twins Winter Caravan will be emceed by Twins radio broadcaster, Cory Provus. Additional Twins guests will be announced at a later date.

The Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive offseason team caravans in professional sports. It features teams of current and former players visiting schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional "hot stove" program each evening. An autograph session will follow the Twins Winter Caravan.

Tickets for the banquet are on sale now, and are $50 in advance and $55 at the door with corporate tables seating eight people available for $360. Children 12-under are $30. Tickets can be purchased at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium during regular business hours 9 AM to 5 PM, or by phone at 363-3887. Banquet tickets may also be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com.

KZIA and KGYM are proud media sponsors of the 23rd Annual Hot Stove Banquet.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.